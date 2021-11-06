Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $181.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.37. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

