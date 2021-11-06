Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NVMI. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.86.
NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $126.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $130.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
