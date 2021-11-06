Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVMI. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.86.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $126.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $130.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.