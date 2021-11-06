NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NOV by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.21. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.