NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

NortonLifeLock has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.77 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

