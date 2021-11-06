NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

