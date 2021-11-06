NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

NWE traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $58.74. 208,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,682. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

