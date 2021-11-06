Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Northwest Bancshares worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $307,082. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

