Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.200-$25.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $36 billion-$36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.26 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $7.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.37. 1,106,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.43. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

