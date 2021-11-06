Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,318 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of EnPro Industries worth $23,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $100.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

