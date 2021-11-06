Northern Trust Corp Has $25.31 Million Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Covanta worth $25,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Covanta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Covanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

