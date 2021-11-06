Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,098,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $25,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,798,000 after acquiring an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $64,309,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $20,099,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

