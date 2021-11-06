Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of New Residential Investment worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

