Nord/LB Upgrades Dürr (OTC:DUERF) to “Buy”

Nord/LB upgraded shares of Dürr (OTC:DUERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dürr in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTC DUERF opened at $45.55 on Friday. Dürr has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

