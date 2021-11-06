NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 110,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,626,669 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.29.
The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About NiSource (NYSE:NI)
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.