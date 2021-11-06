NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $16,752,000.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NKE opened at $177.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.