NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$31.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.89.

NFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,353. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$15.75 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.17.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,808.51%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

