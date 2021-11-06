NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.380-$2.380 EPS.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.60. 79,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.01 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

