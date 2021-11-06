New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Price Target Cut to C$0.38 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its target price decreased by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.38 in a report released on Tuesday. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Attracts a Lithium Major / Sprott Ups Stake to 24.5%” and dated October 26, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Shares of NAM opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.24.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

