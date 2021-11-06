Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.87. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 721,472 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCU. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nevada Copper to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

