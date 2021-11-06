Neutron Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 249.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 234.9% against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $208,772.79 and approximately $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

