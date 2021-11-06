Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Shares of NBIX opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $70,506,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $37,473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

