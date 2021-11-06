NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NBSE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 64,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $119.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,767 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

