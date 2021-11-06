NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of NETSTREIT worth $67,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $562,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 66.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 252,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 73.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 83,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 147.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 396,142 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $947.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

