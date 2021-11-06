Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $13.09. Net Element shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 1,721,636 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.97.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Net Element during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Net Element in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Net Element by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Net Element during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)
Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.