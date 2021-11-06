Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $13.09. Net Element shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 1,721,636 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Wolberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $44,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $48,963.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,368 shares of company stock worth $772,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Net Element during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Net Element in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Net Element by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Net Element during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.

