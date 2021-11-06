NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NPTN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $829.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 34.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 139,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

