Needham & Company LLC Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $660.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $607.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $333.06 and a 1 year high of $610.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $547.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

