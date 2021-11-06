NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) versus Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) Critical Contrast

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NCS Multistage and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage 1.98% -13.73% -11.14% Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43%

This table compares NCS Multistage and Basic Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $106.98 million 0.80 -$57.60 million ($8.30) -4.32 Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A

NCS Multistage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NCS Multistage and Basic Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 N/A Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

NCS Multistage has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Basic Energy Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

