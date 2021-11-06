NBF Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective cut by NBF to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOZ. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.34.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.86 million and a P/E ratio of -48.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.03.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.