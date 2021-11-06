Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Natural Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Natural Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

NYSE:NRP opened at $31.47 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 20.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Natural Resource Partners worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.