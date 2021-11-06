Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

