Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 612 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after buying an additional 1,374,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

