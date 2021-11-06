Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,856,000 after acquiring an additional 94,088 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.