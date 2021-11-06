Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 66,220 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

