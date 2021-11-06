Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000.

Get IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF alerts:

IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.