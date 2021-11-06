Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $343,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $108.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

