Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $141.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

