National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.97

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of research firms have commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 304,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,997 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

