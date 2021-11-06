National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Pension Service lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $254,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 130.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

