National Pension Service Has $465.94 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $465,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $455.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $465.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

