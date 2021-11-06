National Pension Service Has $346.80 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Pension Service increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,082,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 78,326 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Comcast worth $346,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

