National Pension Service Buys 22,155 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Starbucks worth $182,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.91 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

