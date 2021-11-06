National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $59.32 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

