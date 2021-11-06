National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 422,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,836. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.77. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

