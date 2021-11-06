National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 422,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,836. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.77. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
