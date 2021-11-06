National Bank Financial Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$29.22 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.22.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

