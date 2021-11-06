Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $212.83 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,025 shares of company stock worth $2,153,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.