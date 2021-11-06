NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 141,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.70. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $38,209.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,932.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 34,638 shares of company stock worth $74,770 over the last three months. 61.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

