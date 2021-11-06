Nafter Hits Market Capitalization of $20.14 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Nafter has traded up 55.8% against the dollar. One Nafter coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00083637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.54 or 0.07247845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.47 or 0.99890853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022433 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

