MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. MRC Global has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $749.77 million, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MRC Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of MRC Global worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

