Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $43.92. 594,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,633. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

