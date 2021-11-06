MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $71.16 million and $16.54 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00244246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,020,536 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

